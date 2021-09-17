Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou sees ‘good signs’ for Celtic after narrow Real Betis loss

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.42am
Ange Postecoglou’s side scored three goals in Spain and ended up with nothing (Miguel Morenatti/AP)
A “really proud” Ange Postecoglou felt his Celtic players had shown they can play the type of football he aspires to despite coming out the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller against Real Betis.

Celtic were two up in Seville but conceded four goals inside 21 minutes on their way to a 4-3 defeat in their opening Europa League group game.

An understrength Celtic, who were without the likes of Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Kyogo Furuhashi, went ahead through an Albian Ajeti goal and Josip Juranovic’s penalty.

Jota could not take a good chance to extend the lead and Celtic’s excellent start was undone by quickfire doubles either side of half-time with a central defence of Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers looking vulnerable.

Anthony Ralston’s headed response came too late to allow Celtic to complete their own comeback but Postecoglou took plenty of positives from the game.

“I’m really proud of the players,” he told Celtic TV. “Against a quality opponent, we took the game to them.

“We had our moments in the game where it could have got away from them and unfortunately we didn’t do that. They have some quality up front that punished us.

“The players hung in there right to the end and it was a good game.

“I couldn’t ask any more from the players, the football we played was exactly the type of team we want to be.

“Yeah, there are areas we still want to improve, but when you come away from home and score three goals and create many more chances apart from that, I think moving forward there are some good signs here.”

