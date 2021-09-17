Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Glass not surprised to see Calvin Ramsay linked with big clubs

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.45am
Calvin Ramsay has impressed for Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was not surprised to see Calvin Ramsay linked with the likes of Everton.

The Dons boss believes the 18-year-old is destined for the very top.

Ramsay has established himself as Aberdeen’s first-choice right-sided wing-back this season and has played in all 12 matches.

He made his Scotland Under-21 international debut this month and reports this week claimed Everton were highly impressed with his display after watching him in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Motherwell.

Leicester, West Ham and Southampton were also credited with an interest in the versatile player.

“It is new for him,” Glass said. “He was linked with a lot of big clubs as you say – he also plays at a big club.

“I think Calvin knows where he is, he knows what’s good for him at the minute. And he is such a level-headed boy that I don’t see any need to talk to him about outside noise that people are putting out there.

“Young players at this club know what happens if you are playing well, they know the links that come, but I am not surprised because he is a top player already and he is going to be something pretty special.”

Glass is looking for his team to convert possession into points when they host St Johnstone on Saturday after they lacked a cutting edge at Fir Park despite having three times as much possession as their opponents.

And he has had encouraging news in the form of on-loan Wolves striker Austin Samuels’ return to training after missing the Motherwell game.

“There are no fresh injury worries,” Glass said. “The positive side is that Austin Samuels has been with us part of the week so he is going to have an opportunity to play on Saturday. We will see how he is on Friday.

“We think Ryan (Hedges) will be ready to get back on the training pitch next week as well, which will help us ahead of the following game.”

