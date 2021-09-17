Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice determined to get more goals

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.52am
Declan Rice celebrates his goal (Darko Bandic/AP)
Declan Rice celebrates his goal (Darko Bandic/AP)

Declan Rice has vowed to add more goals to his game after marking his European debut with a sparkling solo effort.

The England midfielder’s 60-yard run and shot capped a memorable 2-0 Europa League win for West Ham away at Dinamo Zagreb.

The Hammers were already leading through Michail Antonio’s strike when Rice intercepted a Dinamo pass, rode a challenge on the halfway line and surged forward before finishing underneath Dinamo keeper Dominik Livakovic.

“It’s a part of my game I’ve been speaking about for so long. I know I can do it and I know I’ve got it in myself,” Rice told West Ham TV.

“I read the pass, beat the player to the 50-50 and just thought: ‘Keep going, he’s not going to catch me’.

“It was a quick-thinking, instinctive process, because Michail pulled away and I was going to pass, but I thought: ‘If you don’t shoot you don’t score’.

“So I shot and luckily enough it went in the back of the net.”

Antonio opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, latching onto a weak Kevin Theophile-Catherine backpass, poking it past Livakovic and rolling it into an empty net.

Rice struck five minutes into the second half to wrap up a comfortable victory for West Ham on their debut in the group stages.

“There has been a real buzz around the place, the lads have known for so long what’s been coming and to come away in our first European night and get the win is very good,” added Rice.

“For the club and for the players it’s a great experience for us. We know how important it is to win these kind of games. We knew it would be tough.

“We want to get as many points on the board as quickly as possible and wrap up qualification. We’ve got Rapid Vienna next, but Manchester United first, so focus turns to that now and then Europe after that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier