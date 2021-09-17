Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Grealish and Alexander-Arnold still celebrating – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.00am
Jack Grealish (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated wins on Wednesday night (Zac Goodwin/Peter Byrne/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 16.

Football

Jack Grealish kicked off his Champions League career in style.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on last night.

Tottenham released their new third kit.

Alex Scott received a gift.

LeBron James showed his love for Liverpool.

Cricket

Sir Alastair Cook mimicked Bob Willis’ bowling action again.

Virat Kohli stepped down as India T20 captain.

Charlie Dean made history.

Formula One

Aston Martin continued with Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel next season.

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a bit of time out on the bike.

MMA

Conor McGregor had the designer gear out for a workout.

Tennis

Simona Halep got married.

Serena Williams paid tribute to Simone Biles.

Rugby Union

Ulster pulled off the big-name signing of World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen.

