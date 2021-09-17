Charlie Austin could be back in contention for QPR against Bristol City

Charlie Austin could be back in action when QPR host Bristol City in the Championship.

The free-scoring striker missed Rangers’ 2-1 Bournemouth defeat after a family bereavement.

Summer signing Moses Odubajo could also return, having picked up a knock in the 3-3 draw with Reading.

The right wing-back also missed the Bournemouth loss in midweek but is now back in contention.

Bristol City can select from a position of strength on a fitness front once again.

Boss Nigel Pearson ought to have a fully-fit squad as his side bids to move past the galling 1-1 midweek draw with Luton.

Goalkeeper Dan Bentley was at fault for Luton’s late equaliser but is expected to continue with another start.

Pearson’s men sit in mid-table but will be itching to add to their tally of just two wins in seven league matches.