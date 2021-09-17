Cheltenham striker Kyle Vassell faces late fitness test ahead of Oxford game

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff will check on Kyle Vassell ahead of his side’s home game against Oxford.

Vassell’s workload continues to be managed after he missed pre-season and a late decision will be made on his availability.

The Robins are still without their on-loan Stoke striker Christian Norton, who has been completing his rehabilitation from a groin problem with his parent club.

Defender Charlie Raglan, who has missed the last five matches with a knee injury, has had good news from his specialist but is still 10 days or so away from making a return.

Oxford are monitoring Elliott Moore’s back injury.

The defender sustained the problem getting into his car last week and missed the goalless draw with Wycombe. United are assessing Moore closely and will make a decision on his fitness.

The same can be said of striker Sam Winnall, who suffered a hip injury in training last week.

Sam Long made his comeback from injury as a late substitute against Wycombe last time out and he should be involved once again.