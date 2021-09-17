Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheltenham striker Kyle Vassell faces late fitness test ahead of Oxford game

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.00am
Kyle Vassell is getting fitter and could be involved for Cheltenham when they host Oxford (Richard Sellers/PA)
Cheltenham manager Michael Duff will check on Kyle Vassell ahead of his side’s home game against Oxford.

Vassell’s workload continues to be managed after he missed pre-season and a late decision will be made on his availability.

The Robins are still without their on-loan Stoke striker Christian Norton, who has been completing his rehabilitation from a groin problem with his parent club.

Defender Charlie Raglan, who has missed the last five matches with a knee injury, has had good news from his specialist but is still 10 days or so away from making a return.

Oxford are monitoring Elliott Moore’s back injury.

The defender sustained the problem getting into his car last week and missed the goalless draw with Wycombe. United are assessing Moore closely and will make a decision on his fitness.

The same can be said of striker Sam Winnall, who suffered a hip injury in training last week.

Sam Long made his comeback from injury as a late substitute against Wycombe last time out and he should be involved once again.

