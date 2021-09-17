Steve Evans has plenty of options for Gillingham’s game with MK Dons

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has a welcome selection dilemma ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One match with MK Dons.

The Gills were down to the bare bones during the opening weeks of the season, but have seen their injuries clear up this month.

Alex MacDonald made a first league start for his new club at Burton while fellow forward Charlie Kelman, who joined on transfer-deadline day on loan from QPR, was also in the league line-up for the first time.

Midfielder Daniel Phillips will return after a red card at Shrewsbury but defender Ryan Jackson will need to be assessed following a recent knock.

MK Dons are unbeaten in six games and saw Max Watters make his debut as a late substitute during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

The Cardiff loanee had been sidelined since pre-season after he sustained an ankle injury during a friendly against Tottenham in July.

Watters’ return is timely for new manager Liam Manning, who is without fellow forward Mo Eisa due to a groin issue.

Midfielder David Kasumu (hamstring) is another absentee but the duo are making progress and could return before the end of the month.