Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Wycombe midfielder Dominic Gape expected to return from injury against Charlton

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.03am
Dominic Gape is in line for a Wycombe return (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dominic Gape is in line for a Wycombe return (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth expects to have a stronger squad available for the visit of Charlton.

Midfielder Dominic Gape has not made an appearance since April because of a serious calf injury but should be involved at some stage.

Veteran Matt Bloomfield could also return following a concussion but fellow midfielder Anis Mehmeti is suspended.

Striker Brandon Hanlan will hope to keep his place after making his league debut for Wycombe in last weekend’s goalless draw with Oxford.

Charlton have been dealt a double blow with Ryan Inniss and Ronnie Schwartz both set for two months on the sidelines.

Defender Inniss has suffered a recurrence of the thigh injury that kept him out for much of last season while striker Schwartz has a calf problem.

Alex Gilbey, Ben Purrington and Sean Clare have all returned to training to offer a boost to the Addicks while Sam Lavelle is fit, but Jake Forster-Caskey remains sidelined.

Loan signing Harry Arter is still waiting for his second debut and is contention along with new recruit Pape Souare.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier