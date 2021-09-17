Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021
Colchester without suspended defender Luke Chambers against Crawley

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.05am
Colchester defender Luke Chambers was sent off at Barrow (Nigel French/PA)
Colchester will be without defender Luke Chambers through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Crawley.

Chambers was dismissed for a second yellow card during the closing stages of the 3-2 away win over Barrow, so serves a one-match ban.

Tom Eastman could come into the backline again, having been sent on and scored the winning goal at the Dunes Hotel Stadium.

Midfielder Noah Chilvers is another looking to return to the side, while right-back Miles Welch-Hayes (hamstring) and Harry Beadle (ankle) continue to be assessed.

Crawley boss John Yems could keep faith with the same side which beat Carlisle last weekend.

Defender Joel Lynch, and midfielders George Francomb and Will Ferry all came into the side, with Nick Tsaroulla’s last-minute strike securing all three points.

Recent signing Alex Battle will be hoping for another chance to impress, while Jordan Tunnicliffe and Ludwig Francillette are being monitored following their recent fitness issues.

Defender Harry Ransom, 21, has joined National League side Dover Athletic on loan until January to gain first-team experience.

