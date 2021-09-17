Colchester without suspended defender Luke Chambers against Crawley

Colchester will be without defender Luke Chambers through suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Crawley.

Chambers was dismissed for a second yellow card during the closing stages of the 3-2 away win over Barrow, so serves a one-match ban.

Tom Eastman could come into the backline again, having been sent on and scored the winning goal at the Dunes Hotel Stadium.

Midfielder Noah Chilvers is another looking to return to the side, while right-back Miles Welch-Hayes (hamstring) and Harry Beadle (ankle) continue to be assessed.

Crawley boss John Yems could keep faith with the same side which beat Carlisle last weekend.

Defender Joel Lynch, and midfielders George Francomb and Will Ferry all came into the side, with Nick Tsaroulla’s last-minute strike securing all three points.

Recent signing Alex Battle will be hoping for another chance to impress, while Jordan Tunnicliffe and Ludwig Francillette are being monitored following their recent fitness issues.

Defender Harry Ransom, 21, has joined National League side Dover Athletic on loan until January to gain first-team experience.