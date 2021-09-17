Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Jack Marriott and Joel Randall set to miss Peterborough’s clash with Birmingham

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.07am
Peterborough forward Jack Marriott is set for a spell on the sidelines (Joe Giddens/PA)
Peterborough will be without forward Jack Marriott and midfielder Joel Randall for the Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham.

Marriott is set for a scan after suffering a hamstring injury late on in Tuesday night’s defeat at Reading, which is feared could rule him out for an extended period.

Summer signing Randall is expected to be sidelined for up to 10 weeks by a severe thigh strain, but midfielder Jack Taylor (hamstring) could be back in contention.

Captain Mark Beevers (hamstring) remains out, along with 18-year-old forward Ricky-Jade Jones (knee), who is a long-term absentee.

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer could look to freshen up his side following the 4-1 home defeat by pacesetters Fulham on Wednesday night.

Bowyer had named an unchanged starting XI, with veteran forward Troy Deeney coming off the bench to score his first goal since moving from Watford.

Midfielder Gary Gardner and striker Chuks Aneke are both other options for the Blues.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge continues to recover full match fitness after contracting Covid-19 during pre-season and midfielder Ivan Sanchez is recovering from surgery on a long-standing groin problem.

