Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Neil Warnock ponders first Boro start for Martin Payero against Blackpool

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.07am
Middlesbrough head coach Neil Warnock could hand a first league start oft he season to Martin Payero against Blackpool Bradley Collyer/PA)
Middlesbrough head coach Neil Warnock could hand a first league start oft he season to Martin Payero against Blackpool Bradley Collyer/PA)

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock could hand summer signing Martin Payero a first Sky Bet Championship start of the season against Blackpool on Saturday.

The Argentinian midfielder is standing by after shaking off his own injury problems following James Lea-Siliki’s premature exit from Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest with a thigh problem, although club medics are confident the damage is not too serious.

Like Rennes loanee Lea-Siliki, striker Andraz Sporar was handed a first start at the City Ground despite Boro having yet to fully assess their fitness levels, and he will be monitored for any reaction after scoring at Forest.

Midfielder Paddy McNair (hamstring) is closing in on a return while frontman Sammy Ameobi (knee) works his way back to fitness and Marc Bola continues to be monitored.

Blackpool striker Gary Madine will hope for further involvement on Teesside after making his first appearance of the season in Tuesday evening’s 3-0 home defeat by Huddersfield.

Madine played the final 17 minutes as a substitute after undergoing groin surgery during the summer and, while his return will be managed, he is now back in harness.

Head coach Neil Critchley made two changes in midweek after the 1-0 win over promotion favourites Fulham as midfielder Kenny Dougall and striker Shayne Lavery replaced Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson, but he was happy enough with his side’s display in a game he felt they were unfortunate to lose so heavily.

Callum Connolly was an unused substitute after returning to the fold, with Oliver Casey and Reece James hoping to follow suit and Matty Virtue, Demetri Mitchell, Grant Ward, Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton working their way back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier