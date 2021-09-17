Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl knows Southampton need to be ‘perfect’ against Manchester City

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.08am
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side take on Manchester City on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl accepts his side will need to play a perfect game against free-scoring Manchester City – and might even need to get nasty when they head to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Hasenhuttl shared thoughts on how City dismantled his former club RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening Champions League tie on Wednesday night with some of his old contacts.

The Austrian, who joined the Saints in December 2018, admits the notes would not have made pleasant reading.

“I was texting with a few guys in Leipzig. We had a very similar game last season there where we lost 5-2 after we had a very good start, but then conceded the first goal after 15 minutes,” Hasenhuttl said.

“You know then what you cannot do against this team and when the pressing is not perfect, then they pop you and you are definitely losing.

“If you sit deep and they have time to play around, it is also not clear that you get away with something countable.

“But we have also shown in the past that when we have a perfect match, that we can win against them.

“You need a perfect game, and the week was good because we had time to prepare. It is a perfect week, you have all week to prepare for things.

“You have a game on Wednesday evening, where you can watch what you can do and what you cannot do.

“But you can prepare all you want – it is still Man City, facing the best quality you can imagine, and that makes it so difficult.”

Hasenhuttl, though, feels his side can still come up with a game plan to both help nullify City’s threat and present some of their own.

“We have seen in the past that we also have some qualities and must believe in what we do,” he said.

“We want to be, in a fair and footballing way, a nasty team to play against, with all the behaviours and automatism we tried to create this week.

“Then we need luck in the right moment, your goalkeeper makes a good save and everything else which you need to take something positive.”

Striker Shane Long will be available again after recovering from a positive Covid-19 test while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Midfielder Will Smallbone is back in full team training after eight months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

Winger Theo Walcott and midfielder Stuart Armstrong, though, remain out with calf muscle issues.

“Last season when you were fit you played, but now we have a lot of qualities that we can try,” Hasenhuttl said.

“It is not so much about who deserves to play, it is more about what you need to play.

“This is what I told the players today – sometimes it looks a little bit unfair in the future when you are not playing because you did a good job in the last game.

“But when you need something different against this opponent we now have the opportunities to change and this is what we need.”

