Northampton without Sid Nelson and Joseph Mills for home game with Swindon

Northampton will again be without defender Sid Nelson for their game against Swindon at the PTS Academy Stadium.

The 25-year-old suffered an ACL tear and a meniscus tear in training last week and will be out of action long term.

Jack Sowerby made his first appearance for the Cobblers in their 1-0 win over Newport last week and could line up in midfield once again.

Ali Koiki will be looking to start once again in place of the injured Joseph Mills.

Swindon winger Alex Gilbert will be hoping to back up his first league start against Port Vale with another this weekend.

The 19-year-old Brentford loanee managed 80 minutes in his full debut for the club as they lost 2-1 at the County Ground.

Ricky Aguiar will not play any part again as he sits out with an ankle sprain which he picked up against Arsenal Under 21s last week.

Swindon boss Ben Garner will also be without Anthony Grant as he completes his 10-day self isolation after being away with Jamaica on international duty.