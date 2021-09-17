Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021
Sport

Northampton without Sid Nelson and Joseph Mills for home game with Swindon

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.08am
Sid Nelson is out with a long-term injury for Northampton (Simon Marper/PA)
Northampton will again be without defender Sid Nelson for their game against Swindon at the PTS Academy Stadium.

The 25-year-old suffered an ACL tear and a meniscus tear in training last week and will be out of action long term.

Jack Sowerby made his first appearance for the Cobblers in their 1-0 win over Newport last week and could line up in midfield once again.

Ali Koiki will be looking to start once again in place of the injured Joseph Mills.

Swindon winger Alex Gilbert will be hoping to back up his first league start against Port Vale with another this weekend.

The 19-year-old Brentford loanee managed 80 minutes in his full debut for the club as they lost 2-1 at the County Ground.

Ricky Aguiar will not play any part again as he sits out with an ankle sprain which he picked up against Arsenal Under 21s last week.

Swindon boss Ben Garner will also be without Anthony Grant as he completes his 10-day self isolation after being away with Jamaica on international duty.

