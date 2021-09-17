Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doncaster defender Tom Anderson eyeing return against Morecambe

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.10am
Doncaster skipper Tom Anderson has recovered from an ankle injury (Nigel French/PA)
Doncaster captain Tom Anderson is expected to return to the starting line-up in the home game against Morecambe.

Doncaster captain Tom Anderson is expected to return to the starting line-up in the home game against Morecambe.

Centre-half Anderson has missed the last four matches due to an ankle injury sustained in last month’s home draw against Portsmouth.

On-loan Newcastle winger Rodrigo Vilca and forward Joe Dodoo are hoping to make their first appearances for the club.

Striker Tiago Cukur, on loan from Watford, and Jordy Hiwula are also back in contention, but Cameron John (back fracture) remains a long-term absentee.

Morecambe will be without striker Courtney Duffus, who could be out for up to six weeks due to a thigh injury.

Duffus’ setback has left boss Stephen Robinson with one central striker, Cole Stockton, as the Shrimps bid for their third league win of the season.

Summer signing Jonathan Obika (thigh), Jonah Ayunga (knee) and Shayon Harrison (broken toe) remain unavailable.

On-loan pair Alfie McCalmont (Leeds) and Josh McPake (Rangers) are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.

