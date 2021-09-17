Doncaster defender Tom Anderson eyeing return against Morecambe

Doncaster captain Tom Anderson is expected to return to the starting line-up in the home game against Morecambe.

Centre-half Anderson has missed the last four matches due to an ankle injury sustained in last month’s home draw against Portsmouth.

On-loan Newcastle winger Rodrigo Vilca and forward Joe Dodoo are hoping to make their first appearances for the club.

Striker Tiago Cukur, on loan from Watford, and Jordy Hiwula are also back in contention, but Cameron John (back fracture) remains a long-term absentee.

Morecambe will be without striker Courtney Duffus, who could be out for up to six weeks due to a thigh injury.

Duffus’ setback has left boss Stephen Robinson with one central striker, Cole Stockton, as the Shrimps bid for their third league win of the season.

Summer signing Jonathan Obika (thigh), Jonah Ayunga (knee) and Shayon Harrison (broken toe) remain unavailable.

On-loan pair Alfie McCalmont (Leeds) and Josh McPake (Rangers) are among those pushing for recalls to the starting line-up.