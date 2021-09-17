Fleetwood to assess trio ahead of Sunderland clash

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson has a host of injury concerns as he prepares to host his former club Sunderland.

Grayson will check on Max Clark after injury forced him off after just 20 minutes against Rotherham last weekend.

Harrison Holgate and Anthony Pilkington both missed the win at AESSEAL New York Stadium after picking up knocks in training the day before the game and they will also be assessed.

Grayson, in charge of the Black Cats for a brief spell in 2017 when the club was in the Championship, has said in the build up to Saturday’s match that he would like “some new additions”.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will be without defender Tom Flanagan through suspension.

The Northern Ireland international will serve a one-match ban after collecting his fifth booking of the campaign in the 2-1 victory over Accrington last Saturday.

Striker Leon Dajaku, a loan signing from German club Union Berlin, could be handed a debut after working his way up to full match fitness, while full-back Denver Hume continues to work his way back following hamstring surgery.

Central defender Arbenit Xhemajli, who has been out of action for more than a year with a cruciate ligament injury, is back in training but still some way from returning to the senior squad.