Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Accrington midfielder Harry Pell suspended for visit of Wigan

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 12.40pm
Accrington boss John Coleman will be without Harry Pell this weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Accrington boss John Coleman will be without Harry Pell this weekend (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Accrington will be without Harry Pell for Saturday’s League One clash against second-placed Wigan through suspension.

Pell has collected five yellow cards in the opening seven league matches of the campaign and will serve a one-game ban.

Summer signing John O’Sullivan, who made only one appearance for the club before suffering an injury, is back in training while Seamus Conneely continued his return to full fitness with another 45 minutes for the Under 23s in midweek.

However, Joe Pritchard is not yet ready to return from an ankle problem.

Wigan’s deadline day signings Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt are still awaiting their debuts for the club.

Tilt was an unused substitute in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Doncaster, but neither Bennett not Kerr were in the matchday squad.

Tom Bayliss watched on from the bench, with the on-loan Preston midfielder still awaiting his league debut for the Latics.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson has reported no other injury concerns as his side push for a fourth straight win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier