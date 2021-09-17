Accrington midfielder Harry Pell suspended for visit of Wigan

Accrington will be without Harry Pell for Saturday’s League One clash against second-placed Wigan through suspension.

Pell has collected five yellow cards in the opening seven league matches of the campaign and will serve a one-game ban.

Summer signing John O’Sullivan, who made only one appearance for the club before suffering an injury, is back in training while Seamus Conneely continued his return to full fitness with another 45 minutes for the Under 23s in midweek.

However, Joe Pritchard is not yet ready to return from an ankle problem.

Wigan’s deadline day signings Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt are still awaiting their debuts for the club.

Tilt was an unused substitute in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Doncaster, but neither Bennett not Kerr were in the matchday squad.

Tom Bayliss watched on from the bench, with the on-loan Preston midfielder still awaiting his league debut for the Latics.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson has reported no other injury concerns as his side push for a fourth straight win.