Niall Canavan to miss out again as Bradford face Barrow

Bradford will again be without captain Niall Canavan for the Sky Bet League Two clash against Barrow.

A muscle injury forced Canavan to miss last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Salford, in which Matty Lund scored a last-minute winner for the hosts.

Derek Adams could stick with the same starting line-up despite that late goal, though striker Theo Robinson is still pushing for a full debut.

Forward Lee Angol and winger Abo Eisa are both long-term absentees.

Barrow boss Mark Cooper has headaches in defence after James Jones picked up two late yellow cards in last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat to Colchester.

With captain Mark Ellis serving the final game of his own three-match ban for his dismissal against Bristol Rovers, Jones’ ban leaves Cooper needing to “be creative” at the back.

Dimitri Sea returned from a month out with a hamstring problem to feature as a second-half substitute last weekend, but Cooper remains without a number of players through injury.

Tom Beadling (knee), Connor Brown (groin), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Luke James (foot), Mike Jones (Achilles), Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) and Matt Platt (back) are all sidelined.