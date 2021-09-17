Mansfield without James Perch for rest of season due to fractured skull

Mansfield will be without James Perch for the rest of the season after a scan revealed he has suffered a fractured skull.

The 35-year-old has missed the last four games after picking up the injury in training in late August and a visit to a specialist in midweek revealed the worst-case scenario.

Manager Nigel Clough told the club’s website: “It’s devastating news for both James and ourselves. It’s a massive blow.”

Captain Ollie Clarke is up for selection once again after he served his one-match ban in the Stags’ 1-0 defeat to Walsall last weekend but midfielder Stephen Quinn is not an option for Clough as he serves the second game of a six-match suspension.

Rochdale defender Sam Graham is unavailable for the trip to the East Midlands.

The Sheffield United loanee has been missing since the 3-1 win over Northampton after suffering a thigh injury.

Corey O’Keeffe will be forced to sit out on Saturday as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Danny Cashman could be in contention to start after coming off the bench to score the winner against Tranmere last week.