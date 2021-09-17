Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham hoping trio return for Chelsea clash

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 2.34pm
Giovani Lo Celso, pictured, should return when Tottenham host Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham hope to welcome back Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez for the visit of Chelsea.

All three have been in Croatia for the last 10 days in order to circumvent hard quarantine rules following their decision to travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Son Heung-min (calf) and Eric Dier (dead leg) are doubts, along with with Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura, who both hobbled off in Thursday’s Europa Conference League draw at Rennes. Japhet Tanganga (suspended) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are out.

N’Golo Kante will return for Chelsea after shaking off his latest injury issue.

The France midfielder is fit after ankle trouble, in a significant boost to the Blues.

Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with an ankle complaint of his own however.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Bergwijn, Moura, Lo Celso, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Niguez, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, James, Mount, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Sarr.

