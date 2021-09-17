Derby hope teenage forward Festy Ebosele will return against Stoke

Derby hope to have Festy Ebosele available again when they host Stoke.

The teenage forward is closing in on a return from a knee problem, having been sidelined for the past month.

Colin Kazim-Richards and Krystian Bielik both remain out, while Craig Forsyth serves the final match of his three-game ban.

Jason Knight made his first start of the season at West Brom on Tuesday, having suffered an ankle injury in July, playing for 81 minutes, and he could keep his place in the team.

Stoke will be without Tommy Smith after his red card in midweek.

The defender was sent off in the closing stages of City’s home draw with Barnsley following a challenge on Claudio Gomes and he must serve a three-match ban.

Sam Clucas has been nursing an Achilles problem but he was fit enough to be involved from the bench on Wednesday night.

Morgan Fox (hamstring) and Steven Fletcher (ankle) were absent against Barnsley and could miss out again, while Nick Powell (thigh) is a definite absentee.