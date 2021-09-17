Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Derby hope teenage forward Festy Ebosele will return against Stoke

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 2.42pm Updated: September 17 2021, 2.57pm
Derby will check on Festy Ebosele ahead of their home game against Stoke (Tim Goode/PA)
Derby will check on Festy Ebosele ahead of their home game against Stoke (Tim Goode/PA)

Derby hope to have Festy Ebosele available again when they host Stoke.

The teenage forward is closing in on a return from a knee problem, having been sidelined for the past month.

Colin Kazim-Richards and Krystian Bielik both remain out, while Craig Forsyth serves the final match of his three-game ban.

Jason Knight made his first start of the season at West Brom on Tuesday, having suffered an ankle injury in July, playing for 81 minutes, and he could keep his place in the team.

Stoke will be without Tommy Smith after his red card in midweek.

The defender was sent off in the closing stages of City’s home draw with Barnsley following a challenge on Claudio Gomes and he must serve a three-match ban.

Sam Clucas has been nursing an Achilles problem but he was fit enough to be involved from the bench on Wednesday night.

Morgan Fox (hamstring) and Steven Fletcher (ankle) were absent against Barnsley and could miss out again, while Nick Powell (thigh) is a definite absentee.

