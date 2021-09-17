Terence Vancooten banned for Stevenage’s game with Forest Green

Stevenage will be without Terence Vancooten for the visit of Forest Green after he was sent off during their defeat to Sutton.

Vancooten handled the ball in the box to concede a penalty which Sutton scored as they claimed their first ever win in the Football League.

Stevenage could include on-loan Lincoln left-back Max Melbourne in their squad after he did not make it for the draw with Swindon or the loss at Sutton.

Stevenage have no new injury concerns ahead of the match.

Forest Green midfielder Ebou Adams will be available again following his suspension for a red card against Brentford last month.

Head coach Rob Edwards has no new injury concerns and could name an unchanged side for the trip to Hertfordshire as they look to extend their run of clean sheets to three matches.