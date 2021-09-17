Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Terence Vancooten banned for Stevenage’s game with Forest Green

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 3.12pm
Stevenage will be without Terence Vancooten against Forest Green (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Stevenage will be without Terence Vancooten for the visit of Forest Green after he was sent off during their defeat to Sutton.

Vancooten handled the ball in the box to concede a penalty which Sutton scored as they claimed their first ever win in the Football League.

Stevenage could include on-loan Lincoln left-back Max Melbourne in their squad after he did not make it for the draw with Swindon or the loss at Sutton.

Stevenage have no new injury concerns ahead of the match.

Forest Green midfielder Ebou Adams will be available again following his suspension for a red card against Brentford last month.

Head coach Rob Edwards has no new injury concerns and could name an unchanged side for the trip to Hertfordshire as they look to extend their run of clean sheets to three matches.

