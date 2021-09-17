Brighton defender Adam Webster set to be out until next month

Brighton defender Adam Webster looks set to be out of action until after next month’s international break, boss Graham Potter has said.

The centre-back came off in the first half of last weekend’s 1-0 win at Brentford due to a hamstring injury.

And Potter said of Webster at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Leicester: “Maybe the other side of the international break is where we’re looking with him, if we’re being sort of fair to him and a bit of recovery.

“So not the best news, but not the worst news – it’s probably in the middle.”

The Seagulls have another centre-half option back in contention in Dan Burn, who has been sidelined by a knee problem.

Enock Mwepu can make his comeback but Pascal Gross remains unavailable after both sat out the Brentford match for coronavirus-related reasons, while Aaron Connolly is fit again following a glute issue. Potter also on Friday confirmed the plan remains for Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) to return in next Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Swansea.

The Brentford result made it three wins for Brighton in their opening four Premier League matches.

And Potter, whose side took 19 games to register three victories last season en route to finishing 16th, said: “I spoke a lot last year about the margins being really tight and often they fell on the wrong side of us. We just carried on working, and this time I think the margins have been in our favour.

“We didn’t get too down on ourselves when results weren’t going our way, and we’re not going to get carried away either when they have gone our way. It’s a case of trying to improve, trying to focus on the next match.

“Our expectations don’t change. Short-term, results can happen, good and bad, but I think you’ve got to stay consistent in terms of where you are with your thinking and keep trying to get better. That’s where we’re at.”

Potter has also given his view on Yves Bissouma after the Mali international spoke about thinking of himself as the best midfielder in the Premier League.

In an interview for BBC’s Football Focus, Bissouma was asked – by his former Brighton team-mate Glenn Murray – who currently was the best midfielder in the division, and he said: “I don’t want to be arrogant, but that’s my mind – I think for me, it’s me because in my head I’m working to be the best.

“So I can’t say another name. I know the Premier League has too many good midfielders, but for me, it’s me because that gives me confidence and energy to work hard to show people I’m here, I’m Bissouma.”

Potter said of the 25-year-old: “I think he’s made good steps. I think the exciting thing for us and for him is he’s not at his maximum, I think there’s more to come. But I think his consistency has improved, his lowest level has got higher, his highest level is scary to be honest, he’s got some quality.

“It’s about being consistent and understanding the game a little bit more and his role in the team, and I think he’s done that really well.

“He’s been an important player for us over the last 18 months, maybe a bit longer, he’s taken steps, but he’s still got some steps to take as well, which is great for him and great for us because we need to help him get there.”