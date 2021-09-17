Scot Bennett out as Newport wait to discover extent of foot injury

Scot Bennett will miss Newport’s League Two clash with Walsall due to a foot injury.

The 30-year-old midfielder left Rodney Parade in a protective boot after Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Northampton.

Newport are sweating on whether Bennett has suffered any ligament damage to add to a broken bone in his foot.

Ed Upson is expected to return however, having shaken off a sickness bug.

Walsall have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to south Wales.

Conor Wilkinson and Rory Holden are still sidelined.

Joss Labadie will miss out as he continues to serve his three-match suspension.

Boss Andy Taylor wants the Saddlers to extend their four-game unbeaten run and claim their first away win of the season.