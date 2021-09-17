Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring: I’m not thinking about a new contract

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 5.04pm
Peter Haring, right, in action against Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Peter Haring, right, in action against Hibernian (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring is too busy enjoying his football again to even think about his future beyond this season.

The 28-year-old only played 21 times in the previous two campaigns after being troubled by an injury around the groin area, but has already featured in 10 games this season.

Haring is out of contract next summer but is in no rush to open negotiations over a new deal.

The Austrian said: “I am open for everything but I haven’t thought about that for a second so far.

“I am enjoying my football so far but I honestly haven’t even thought about that for a second.

“Last season was a bit difficult, a bit on and off after coming back, but this season has been really good so far.

“I am enjoying playing in the team and most importantly we are doing well.”

Robbie Neilson’s side are unbeaten after five cinch Premiership matches and find themselves in the top three ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Ross County.

Haring believes their start to the season has given everyone at Tynecastle a boost following their return to the top flight.

“Probably not expectations but definitely confidence (has risen),” he said.

“It’s one thing saying we want to be up there but it’s a different thing proving it every weekend. If you get good results, especially at the start of the season, it obviously boosts your confidence and you know that you are on the right path.

“We have a really strong squad where you really have to fight for your position every day in training. That’s what it should be like when you play for such a big club.”

Hearts have shown they can compete with two of the teams in the top four last season, Aberdeen and Hibernian, but Haring felt they could have got more from each game than a point.

“As good as the start has been, the last two home games, looking back at them now, we feel a bit disappointed we didn’t manage to win at least one of them, probably both,” he said.

“I felt both games we were the dominant side and could easily have won, just little things didn’t fall our way.

“We have to look at it as a team but I have had a few chances so far this season so I should have got one goal at least already.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier