Aberdeen hope to have Austin Samuels back for St Johnstone clash

Aberdeen hope to have Austin Samuels back for the cinch Premiership clash with St Johnstone after the on-loan Wolves striker missed last weekend’s defeat by Motherwell.

Ryan Hedges is expected to return to training next week following a hamstring lay-off.

Defender Andy Considine has discarded his crutches following knee surgery.

Saints attacker Glenn Middleton returns after being unavailable against parent club Rangers last weekend, while midfielder Murray Davidson is also expected to return after illness.

Lars Dendoncker and Efe Ambrose – both unused substitutes against Rangers – will be hoping to make their debuts after getting more training under their belts with Callum Davidson’s squad, while Eetu Vertainen is pushing for his first start.

Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon and Craig Bryson (knee) are all still sidelined by injury.