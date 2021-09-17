Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Ham without Michail Antonio for Manchester United’s visit

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 6.39pm
Michail Antonio is suspended (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
West Ham will be without Michail Antonio for the visit of Manchester United.

The striker is suspended following his red card at Southampton last weekend so Jarrod Bowen could move into a central attacking role.

Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna and Said Benrahma should return after being rested for Thursday’s Europa League win against Dinamo Zagreb.

Edinson Cavani will miss out again for Manchester United as he continues to battle a muscle strain.

The Uruguay striker could return to main first-team training next week, but will definitely miss the West Ham trip.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is free to feature as his Champions League suspension does not extend to the Premier League.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Yarmolenko, Randolph.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Heaton, Bailly, Varane, Dalot, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial.

