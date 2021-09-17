Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is fit to face his former club St Mirren

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 6.47pm
Jake Doyle-Hayes, left, could line up against St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jake Doyle-Hayes, left, could line up against St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is fit to face former club St Mirren after missing last weekend’s Edinburgh derby through illness.

Left-back Lewis Stevenson is also fit to return to the squad for the cinch Premiership game after a minor niggle kept him out at Tynecastle.

Melker Hallberg (knee) and Sean Mackie (foot) are both still out, along with long-term injury victims Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Christian Doidge (Achilles), although the latter duo are ahead of schedule in their comeback bids.

Defender Ethan Erhahon and midfielder Alan Power return from suspension for St Mirren’s trip to Leith.

Attacker Greg Kiltie will be out for four to six weeks after having keyhole surgery on his knee.

Defender Charles Dunne will be out for another couple of weeks with a hamstring complaint.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier