Livingston without Craig Sibbald for Celtic encounter

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 7.07pm
Craig Sibbald, left, will not face Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Livingston will be without Craig Sibbald for the cinch Premiership visit of Celtic after the midfielder had nine stitches in a leg wound.

Sibbald faces several weeks out but Stephane Omeonga has arrived at the club and is eligible to play once his fitness is up to speed.

Jackson Longridge has been struggling with a knock and Sean Kelly (ribs) is unavailable while Jaze Kabia and Jack McMillan remain out with knee injuries.

Israel internationals Nir Bitton and Liel Abada are available after missing the Europa League defeat by Real Betis for religious reasons.

Callum McGregor and James Forrest are not far off fitness after missing the Seville trip, while recent signing Giorgos Giakoumakis also stayed behind to work on his fitness.

Greg Taylor (shoulder), Kyogo Furuhashi (knee), Christopher Jullien (knee), Mikey Johnston (hamstring) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) are still missing.

