Sport Alex Iacovitti looks set to return for Ross County’s clash with Hearts By Press Association September 17 2021, 7.16pm Ross County’s Alex Iacovitti is back from illness (Jeff Holmes/PA) Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is set to return for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts. The centre-back was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s trip to Celtic Park because of illness. Defenders Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) remain on the sidelines. Hearts will make a late decision on Michael Smith. The defender has gone off in his last two matches with a tight leg muscle. Robbie Neilson has no other injury concerns. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Malky Mackay calls on new-look Ross County team to give fans their first victory Craig Gordon and Matt Macey earn managers’ praise after Edinburgh derby draw Hearts and Hibernian miss chance to top Premiership following goalless stalemate Albian Ajeti at the double as Celtic see off Ross County