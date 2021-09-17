Sport Benjamin Siegrist could return in goal as Dundee United prepare for derby clash By Press Association September 17 2021, 7.27pm Benjamin Siegrist could challenge for the gloves (Andrew Milligan/PA) Benjamin Siegrist could return in goal for Dundee United for the cinch Premiership clash with city rivals Dundee at Tannadice. The 29-year-old Swiss keeper has recovered from a knee injury sustained in the build-up to United’s game with St Johnstone last month. Liam Smith and Louis Appere are working with the physio to recover from knocks. Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam has a chance of returning from injury for the Tannadice clash. Christie Elliott is also in contention after a knock. Danny Mullen (ankle) remains on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier James McPake: Returning Paul McMullan deserves applause from Dundee United fans as Dens boss makes Greg Stewart comparison Dundee United boss Tam Courts delighted to have keeper dilemma as he targets derby day victory over ‘winless’ Dundee Alex Iacovitti looks set to return for Ross County’s clash with Hearts Dundee United boss Tam Courts embracing goalkeeping dilemma ahead of derby clash