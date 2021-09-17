Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay calls on new-look Ross County team to give fans their first victory

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 7.53pm
Malky Mackay’s side are looking for a first Premiership win (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is looking for his new-look team to give their fans something to cheer as a difficult start to the season continues against Hearts.

County are one of five cinch Premiership teams who are still looking for their first victory after five matches.

But they faced last season’s top five teams in the most difficult start to the season imaginable, which was exacerbated by a Covid-enforced lockdown before the campaign started.

A return of two points is not the worst given the challenges facing Mackay and his much-changed side.

The task gets no easier on Saturday as County host a Hearts team who are unbeaten in the league and sitting in the top three after a confident return to the top flight.

Mackay saw signs of progress despite last weekend’s 3-0 defeat by Celtic and he hopes his side can build on that during Saturday’s clash in Dingwall.

The former Scotland defender told STV: “We have come off the back of going toe to toe with Celtic, Rangers and other top teams and in all those games we have not disgraced ourselves.

“So we have got to make sure we stand up to this and we give our public something to smile about.”

