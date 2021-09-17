Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northern Ireland sweep aside Luxembourg in opening World Cup qualifier in Larne

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.24pm
A strong first-half display saw Northern Ireland women sweep aside Luxembourg in their opening World Cup qualifying match in Larne.

Goals from Marissa Callaghan, Rachel Furness and Emily Wilson effectively sealed victory before the break before Lauren Wade wrap up a 4-0 win after half-time.

It was Luxembourg’s first World Cup qualifier and their inexperience showed as Northern Ireland grasped control from the start.

Wilson and Julie Nelson missed good early chances before Callaghan delivered an inch-perfect lob to open the scoring in the 16th minute.

Despite coming under almost constant pressure, Luxembourg had their chances and host nerves were settled when Furness headed Northern Ireland’s second from a corner on 23.

Wilson tucked home the rebound from a Furness free-kick that hit the post to put her side in full command at the interval.

Furness went on to miss a penalty before Wade’s strike completed the scoring with 20 minutes remaining, although Kirsty McGuinness hit the bar late on.

