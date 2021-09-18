Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Harvey Barnes backs Leicester to bounce back from Europa League disappointment

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 1.15pm
Harvey Barnes expects Leicester to recover from their Napoli disappointment (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harvey Barnes expects Leicester to recover from their Napoli disappointment (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harvey Barnes has backed Leicester to recover from their Napoli blow at Brighton.

The winger believes the Foxes will shake off the disappointment ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to the Seagulls.

Leicester lost a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Napoli in their Europa League opener on Thursday and head to the Amex looking to return to winning ways.

Barnes said: “We know how good our squad is and how many problems we can cause the opponents when we’re at it, so we’ll be going there full of confidence. Hopefully we’ll get a few goals and come away with three points.

“It was a tough game in midweek for us but we’ve had a look afterwards and there’s so many positives to take from it.

“We got the two goals in the game and we created so many chances, so we’ll go to Brighton thinking more of the same is going to come and hopefully we come away with three points.”

Barnes scored his first goal of the season against Napoli on Thursday and first since suffering a knee injury in February, which ruled him out of Euro 2020.

He also set up Ayoze Perez’s opener only for Victor Osimhen to score twice and salvage a point for the visitors.

“It was something I had in the back of my head, to get my first goal of the season, after obviously being out for a little while,” the 23-year-old told LCFC TV.

“It was important and it’s a little bit of a weight off the shoulders. Hopefully that can kick me on now for the rest of the season.

“After being out for a long period, in the off-season, you feel yourself getting back fit and then you’re eager to get out on the pitch, so the first few games have been great to get back out there.

“You feel part of the team again and you feel yourself getting sharper and fitter. These European nights, where we’ve got a full crowd and it’s a great atmosphere, does make it that little more special.

“Hopefully we’ll have a lot more of those this year, more goals and a lot more wins to celebrate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]