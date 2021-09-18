On this day in 2006: Bryan Robson leaves West Brom

Bryan Robson’s 22-month reign as manager of West Brom ended on September 18, 2006.

Robson had come under fire from a section of Baggies supporters at the end of the home draw with Southend two days previously and left his post by mutual consent only seven games into the Championship season.

The former England captain had led West Brom to one of the Premier League’s great escapes in 2004-05, with the Baggies surviving despite being bottom of the table going into the final day of the season.

Bryan Robson (second right) on the touchline as West Brom manager (Nick Potts/PA)

But 12 months later they did go down after a 13-match winless run to end the season and, although Robson held onto his position through the summer, an indifferent start to the following campaign proved the final straw.

In a statement, former West Brom player Robson said: “I’ve really enjoyed the short time I’ve been at the Albion.

“The fans have been different class and I just hope, with the squad of players in place, that they get back up to the Premier League, which I really believe they will do this season.

“I do think there’s a really good squad at the club and that it’s only a matter of time before they get it right, climb the table and win promotion. As far as I’m concerned, the matter is now closed.”

Fans made their displeasure known with Bryan Robson’s leadership (David Davies/PA)

Chairman Jeremy Peace said: “After much deliberation, and in view of

the results since early 2006, it has been decided a change is necessary if the club is to achieve its aims for this season and beyond.

“This is a very important time for West Brom. With promotion a priority, the board felt that, given the club’s current league position, the best way forward was to agree to make a change now.”

Tony Mowbray took over from Robson, eventually guiding the Baggies back to the Premier League in 2008, although they were relegated again after only one season.

Robson’s managerial career took him next to Sheffield United, with his final role coming as coach of Thailand.