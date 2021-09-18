Fraser Horsfall secures point for Northampton against Swindon

Northampton skipper Fraser Horsfall headed home a late equaliser to rescue his side a 1-1 draw against Swindon at Sixfields.

The Cobblers, who had been controversially denied an opening goal in the first half, had gone behind to Tyreece Simpson’s 57th-minute opener.

The Swindon striker kept his cool to drill in after a low cross from the right landed at his feet eight yards out.

But with seven minutes of normal time remaining, Horsfall met Sam Hoskins’ corner from the right and forced an equaliser.

An entertaining match saw both sides play attacking football and create good chances, with Danny Rose hitting the post with a first-half header for the hosts.

Simpson also hit the bar for the visitors, with that chance coming moments after referee Brett Huxtable belatedly changed his mind to chalk off Rose’s close-range goal in the 40th minute.

Huxtable and his assistant initially awarded the goal, before changing their minds and disallowing it for a foul on Romoney Crichlow in the build-up.

That decision upset the Cobblers players and their supporters, but Horsfall’s late goal sent them home happy.