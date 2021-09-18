Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steven Bradley helps boost Ayr to victory at Hamilton

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 4.56pm
Hamilton played host to Ayr (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ayr picked up their second cinch Championship win of the season with a 2-0 victory at Hamilton.

Chances were few and far between in the first half, with Accies just edging the contest in the opening 45 minutes.

Kyle Munro curled a shot just over after three minutes while Andy Ryan had a powerful shot which was held by Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson in the 24th minute.

The deadlock was eventually broken just after the hour mark by Steven Bradley after fine work by Tomi Adeloye and Andy Murdoch.

Adeloye then sealed the three points for the Honest Men with 12 minutes remaining when he finished a superb Bradley through ball.

