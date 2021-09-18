Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kilmarnock cut the gap on Championship leaders with victory at Partick Thistle

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 4.58pm
Kilmarnock were relegated from the Premiership last season (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Kilmarnock cut the gap on Scottish Championship leaders Inverness to one point with a 2-0 victory at Partick Thistle.

A Kevin Holt own goal and an Oli Shaw effort ensured Killie took advantage of Caley Thistle drawing at Dunfermline.

After Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright was shown a yellow card on the touchline for booting the ball away in frustration, his goalkeeper Zach Hemming was forced to deny Scott Tiffoney.

The visitors then had a glorious chance to open the scoring on the half hour, but Shaw’s effort was well saved by Jamie Sneddon.

Sneddon prevented Shaw from opening his account for Killie again, this time from the penalty spot five minutes after half-time following a foul on Scott Robinson.

But Kilmarnock went ahead two minutes later as an attempted clearance hit Holt and went in.

Shaw finally got off the mark for Killie in style in the 64th minute, unleashing a half-volley from just outside the area that flew into the top corner.

