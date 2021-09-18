Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oldham earn first home point of season amid further fan protests

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.04pm
Oldham earned their first home point of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Oldham shrugged off continuing fan discontent to secure their first home point of the season thanks to a 0-0 draw against Hartlepool.

The hosts enjoyed the better of it against a Hartlepool side who notched their first point on the road this term.

After pre-kick-off protests outside the stadium and a message of anger aimed at the Oldham ownership had been flown overhead, it was the hosts who began the match on top.

Hallam Hope was denied twice in a matter of seconds, first by goalkeeper Ben Killip’s excellent save and then by Zaine Francis-Angol’s goal-line clearance.

Hartlepool then took control with Nicky Featherstone seeing a shot saved by Jayson Leutwiler and Luke Molyneux firing off target.

The visitors came close again in the 40th minute when Mark Shelton rose to meet Jamie Sterry’s cross, but he headed against a post.

Hope had another decent effort for Oldham when he curled inches wide after dispossessing Neill Byrne.

As Oldham continued to press, Callum Whelan crashed a low drive wide of the target.

A late spectacular overhead effort from Hartlepool’s Mike Fondop fizzed narrowly past the post as the points were shared.

