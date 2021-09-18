Grimsby continue fine start to season with comfortable win over Eastleigh

Goals from Michee Efete and Ben Fox ensured Grimsby preserved their unbeaten start to the National League campaign with a 2-0 win over Eastleigh at Blundell Park.

The Mariners, relegated from the Football League last season, had twice threatened before finally breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Efete headed in Alex Hunt’s corner.

Will Bapaga was denied by a fine save from Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell before the home side doubled their lead in style, Fox firing in from 20 yards in the 74th minute.

Grimsby missed a chance to make it three in stoppage time when John McAtee’s penalty – after Bapaga had been upended – hit the post.