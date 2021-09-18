Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
Grimsby continue fine start to season with comfortable win over Eastleigh

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.12pm
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Goals from Michee Efete and Ben Fox ensured Grimsby preserved their unbeaten start to the National League campaign with a 2-0 win over Eastleigh at Blundell Park.

The Mariners, relegated from the Football League last season, had twice threatened before finally breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Efete headed in Alex Hunt’s corner.

Will Bapaga was denied by a fine save from Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell before the home side doubled their lead in style, Fox firing in from 20 yards in the 74th minute.

Grimsby missed a chance to make it three in stoppage time when John McAtee’s penalty – after Bapaga had been upended – hit the post.

