Wigan go top with thumping win at Accrington

Charlie Wyke scored twice as Wigan went top of League One with a thumping 4-1 victory at Accrington.

Stanley threatened early on with a Colby Bishop header which was off target, but from then the Latics dominated.

They took the lead after seven minutes. Callum Lang’s strike was saved by James Trafford and, from the resulting James McClean corner, the ball fell to Jack Whatmough in the area and he blasted home.

Lang headed into the side netting before the second arrived after 18 minutes when Max Power’s cross picked out Will Keane and he powered a header beyond Trafford.

There were chances at either end before Stanley got one back in the 53rd minute.

Bishop chested the ball down in the area and defender Michael Nottingham curled the ball into the top corner.

Wigan restored their two-goal cushion five minutes later when Keane found Wyke around eight yards out and he chipped the ball over Trafford to make it 3-1.

Wyke added a fourth in injury-time, racing into the area and scoring via the inside of a post, as Wigan moved ahead of Sunderland on goal difference at the top of the table.