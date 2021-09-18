Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alfie May makes it count for Cheltenham with goal to see off Oxford

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.16pm
Alfie May clinched all three points for Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)
Alfie May’s second-half strike was enough to earn Cheltenham an impressive 1-0 home win over Oxford.

The striker touched in Kyle Joseph’s low ball in from the right in the 68th minute for his second Sky Bet League One goal of the campaign and his fourth in all competitions.

The result lifted newly promoted Cheltenham up to ninth, but they were forced to withstand some heavy pressure in the first half.

Scott Flinders made two fine saves to keep out rasping drives from James Henry, touching one around a post at full stretch and turning the other over.

The closest Cheltenham came to finding the net in the first half was when May saw an effort deflected against the near post in the first minute, but Oxford then did most of the pressing.

Cheltenham showed a marked improvement in the second period, with Ellis Chapman firing one over from the edge of the box before Mattie Pollock headed Chris Hussey’s free-kick just past a post.

Chapman’s cross was nodded wide by Joseph before May’s breakthrough settled things in favour of the home side, who kept their first clean sheet since returning to League One.

