Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Blackpool come from behind to win at Middlesbrough

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.16pm
Blackpool’s Marvin Ekpiteta was on target in the win at Middlesbrough (PA)
Blackpool’s Marvin Ekpiteta was on target in the win at Middlesbrough (PA)

Blackpool came from behind in the second half to win 2-1 win at Middlesbrough and avoid a slide into the bottom three of the Sky Bet Championship.

Marvin Ekpiteta’s fine touch and turn led to the Tangerines defender cancelling out Marcus Tavernier’s eighth-minute opener just after the hour.

And Middlesbrough defender Grant Hall was left with his head in his hands after he turned a corner into his own net in the 78th minute to hand Blackpool a second win since returning to the second tier of English football.

Ekpiteta and Tavernier’s goals drew complaints from the opposition and in the end it was Hall’s own goal that proved decisive in giving Neil Critchley’s side all three points.

It looked like Middlesbrough were set for back-to-back wins after the midweek success at Nottingham Forest.

On loan Norwich player Onel Hernandez and Tavernier’s quickly taken corner resulted in James Lea Siliki, on loan from Rennes, clipping a ball to the back post.

Dael Fry was allowed the space to knock a pass back across the six-yard box, where Tavernier had coasted in undetected to convert from close range. The calls for offside centred on a flick-on from Lee Peltier before it arrived at Fry’s feet.

Blackpool should have levelled six minutes later when Ryan Wintle’s cross found Tyreece John-Jules unattended at the back post. He looked certain to score but fired over after turning inside Fry.

Otherwise it was Middlesbrough who threatened the most in the opening half an hour, even though Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell did not have too much to do.

Andraz Sporar, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, came closest to adding to the lead during that period when his first time effort from Tavernier’s pass hit the woodwork.

After the restart Blackpool sensed they could get back into the contest.

With the hour approaching Shayne Lavery poked his foot out to direct an effort towards goal after Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley made a mess of a cross into the box. The effort shaved the post and went wide.

Not long after, with Boro boss Neil Warnock and his players fuming about a couple of decisions from referee David Webb, the experienced Richard Keogh received a quick free-kick.

His delivery to defensive partner Ekpiteta was brought down on his thigh and the defender turned Fry before beating Lumley brilliantly. The goal set up an exciting finish.

Sporar went close first for the home side when he darted beyond his man before seeing a low effort well saved by Maxwell.

But it was Blackpool who got the decisive third goal of the game with 12 minutes remaining when Hall knew very little about Luke Garbutt’s corner hitting him and finding his own net.

After that, Boro tried to push in search of avoiding defeat. Substitute Martin Payero curled 25-yard drive against the crossbar before his free-kick was then saved by Maxwell.

However, Blackpool – impressive throughout the second half – continued to threaten and it was the travelling support who were left celebrating at the end of six additional minutes of time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier