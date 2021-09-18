Leyton Orient cruise past Bristol Rovers after stunning first-half display

Three first-half goals enabled Leyton Orient to cruise to a 3-1 victory at Bristol Rovers and move up to second in League Two.

The visitors took an 18th-minute lead when Rovers allowed Harry Smith a free run to the near post at a Tom James corner and the striker’s downward header bounced up into the roof of the net.

It was 2-0 in the 33rd minute. Alex Mitchell’s shot from inside the box was blocked and the ball rebounded for Theo Archibald to net with a well-struck volley from 20 yards.

Rovers’ poor marking was exposed again four minutes before half-time, with Aaron Drinan rising unmarked in the centre of the box to power home James’ right-wing cross.

Brett Pitman reduced the arrears from the penalty spot with a fierce shot in stoppage time after a foul on Harvey Saunders.

But it did not stop home fans chanting “what a load of rubbish” at the final whistle

Joey Barton’s much-altered team are failing to improve on the form that brought relegation last season.

They failed to force a single testing save from Lawrence Vigouroux as Kenny Jackett’s Orient continued an impressive start to the campaign.