Corie Andrews at the double as Aldershot hit back twice to deny Wealdstone

Aldershot hit back twice to draw (Dave Howarth/PA)

Corie Andrews was Aldershot's hero as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Wealdstone.

Ira Jackson opened the scoring just before the half-hour after good work by Dennon Lewis but Andrews equalised early in the second half after a quickly-taken free-kick.

Josh Umerah headed Wealdstone back in front from Jack Cawley's long throw, but again Andrews equalised, this time with a neat finish after being played in by Toby Edser

The Shots could even have gone on to win the game, but George Wickens saved well from Jayden Harris to preserve a point for the hosts.