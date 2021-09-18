Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bournemouth go top after beating Cardiff

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.21pm
AFC Bournemouth’s Philip Billing during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture date: Friday August 6, 2021.
Bournemouth climbed to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 victory over Cardiff.

Philip Billing ensured the dominant Cherries took all three points away from Wales with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.

The triumph saw Scott Parker’s men leapfrog his former side Fulham into top spot after they made it eight games unbeaten to start the campaign.

Cardiff threatened an equaliser late on but have now suffered three defeats in their last four matches.

Parker’s undefeated Bournemouth side travelled to the Welsh capital on the back of a hard-fought triumph over QPR.

The Cherries manager made a single change to his starting line-up, bringing Ben Pearson in to shore up the midfield in place of Wales international David Brooks.

Cardiff had fallen to a 1-0 defeat at Coventry last time out which prompted manager Mick McCarthy into three changes.

Both wing-backs Joel Bagan and Perry Ng were dropped in favour of Tom Sang and Ciaron Brown, while Leandro Bacuna overcame a hamstring issue to start in place of Rubin Colwill.

The visitors had to soak up some early pressure before they began to take control. Jaidon Anthony was first to trouble Dillon Phillips’ goal when he rounded the Bluebirds keeper and steered an effort on target, but Marlon Pack raced back to clear the ball away.

Ryan Christie pounced on an Aden Flint error to force Phillips into a regulation save midway through the first half before he was booked for preventing a Cardiff breakaway.

Bournemouth commanded 72 per cent of possession in the first period but failed to make their dominance count as the sides headed in level at half-time.

But Parker’s side made the pressure pay nine minutes into the second half through midfielder Billing.

The Denmark international had threatened the Cardiff defence from the restart when he headed over from Jordan Zemura’s teasing cross.

Bournemouth’s other wing-back, Adam Smith, seized the opportunity to head off on a surging run down the right before he picked out Billing for his 54th-minute strike.

The 25-year-old had the time and space on the edge of the box to look up before picking out the bottom corner with an accurate left-footed strike for his fourth goal of the season.

He almost doubled his tally for the afternoon when he pirouetted past Will Vaulks and sent a curling shot just wide of the target – when he really should have played in Christie.

Billing then stung the hands of Phillips with a whipped free-kick after Brown went in late on Jefferson Lerma.

Substitute James Collins headed over from close range as the hosts mounted a fightback, but it was too little, too late.

