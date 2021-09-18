Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matty Phillips earns West Brom a point at Preston

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.23pm
Matty Phillips earned West Brom a point (Tim Goode/PA)
Preston and West Brom held each other to their third consecutive Championship draw as they battled out a 1-1 stalemate at Deepdale.

Valerien Ismael’s visitors created the better chances as they bid to remain in the early running for promotion – but the visitors scrapped out an important point for under-pressure boss Frankie McAvoy.

A point apiece means West Brom stay in the play-off spots overnight – edging up to third in the table – with the hosts keeping themselves out of the drop zone with a move up to 17th.

Neither team created much in a timid opening at both ends of the pitch as Adam Reach lashed a long-range strike well over the top for West Brom before Patrick Bauer flicked a header wide from a deep corner.

The Baggies did look set to increase the tempo before the break, however, as the busy Grady Diangana forced a diving stop from Daniel Iversen before Preston pounced to edge themselves in front on 27 minutes.

Daniel Johnson’s firm tackle in midfield bounced kindly for Emil Riis and when his flick freed Ben Whiteman on the edge of the box, the former Sheffield United man’s deflected strike flew straight past England international Sam Johnstone.

But despite that setback the visitors showed their promotion-chasing class just before the break, as Scotland star Matty Phillips produced a deserved equaliser.

Darnell Furlong’s long throw-in caused major panic inside the Preston box and Phillips stooped down – amid the penalty area pinball – to bravely nod past Iversen in added time.

The visitors pushed hard to build on that immediately after the restart, as Phillips stepped away from two tackles to curl an effort over and Diangana forced Iversen to claw out his cross-shot just before the hour mark.

Both managers did look to try and force the issue in the closing stages with attacking changes, with Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson replacing Diangana and Phillips and the fit again Connor Wickham coming on for Sean Maguire.

West Brom continued to boss possession in the final 20 minutes but it was McAvoy’s Preston who carved out the strongest chance to snatch all three points late on.

Some loose possession from the Baggies was seized upon by Preston on the break but Ryan Ledson’s driven effort was acrobatically kept out by Johnstone.

That miss was almost punished by Ismael’s visitors in the 90th minute but when Grant slipped in Jordan Hugill inside the box, Iversen was quick off his line to make a brave block and deny the Norwich loanee a late goal against his former club.

