Paul Mullin goal for Wrexham knocks Dagenham and Redbridge off top spot

Wrexham survived a second-half rally from Dagenham and Redbridge to win 1-0 and knock their opponents off the top of the National League.

Paul Mullin brilliantly put Wrexham ahead in the eighth minute, curling home left-footed from the edge of the area, and the hosts comfortably kept their opponents at bay until half-time.

But previously-unbeaten Dagenham started the second half much more brightly and went close through Paul McCallum and Matt Robinson.

Rob Lainton then kept out McCallum and Josh Walker with a brilliant double save and the dangerous McCallum headed against the crossbar in the closing stages.

Scott Wilson also went close during five minutes of added time, his shot deflected wide and his side’s hopes of a point going with it.