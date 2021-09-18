Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tommy Rowe scores again as Doncaster down Morecambe to deliver first win

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.24pm
Left-back Tommy Rowe scored for Doncaster once again (Tim Goode/PA)
Tommy Rowe’s second goal in as many games earned Doncaster their first Sky Bet League One win of the season as Morecambe were beaten 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The 32-year-old left-back, who had not netted in his previous 37 outings, followed up his first goal in almost a year against Wigan seven days earlier with the winning header in the 81st minute of this contest.

Earlier, Morecambe had the better chances of a cagey first half, with home goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg making a smart one-on-one save after Wesley McDonald had charged onto an Arthur Gnahoua through ball.

A long-range Shane McLoughlin strike was also kept out by Dahlberg but the Sweden international was fortunate not to concede a penalty on the stroke of half-time when he grappled Greg Leigh to the ground.

Doncaster improved after the break, though, with Rowe’s shot cleared off the line by Ryan Cooney after a short corner by Ben Close and the pair combined in a different fashion from another flag kick to break the deadlock.

This time, Close swung the ball in from the left for Rowe to head past Jokull Andersson from six yards out.

Dahlberg then protected the three-point haul with an excellent save to keep out Cole Stockton’s 10-yard strike in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

