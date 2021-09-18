Tommy Rowe scores again as Doncaster down Morecambe to deliver first win

Tommy Rowe’s second goal in as many games earned Doncaster their first Sky Bet League One win of the season as Morecambe were beaten 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The 32-year-old left-back, who had not netted in his previous 37 outings, followed up his first goal in almost a year against Wigan seven days earlier with the winning header in the 81st minute of this contest.

Earlier, Morecambe had the better chances of a cagey first half, with home goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg making a smart one-on-one save after Wesley McDonald had charged onto an Arthur Gnahoua through ball.

A long-range Shane McLoughlin strike was also kept out by Dahlberg but the Sweden international was fortunate not to concede a penalty on the stroke of half-time when he grappled Greg Leigh to the ground.

Doncaster improved after the break, though, with Rowe’s shot cleared off the line by Ryan Cooney after a short corner by Ben Close and the pair combined in a different fashion from another flag kick to break the deadlock.

This time, Close swung the ball in from the left for Rowe to head past Jokull Andersson from six yards out.

Dahlberg then protected the three-point haul with an excellent save to keep out Cole Stockton’s 10-yard strike in the sixth minute of stoppage time.