Ipswich claim first win of season at Lincoln

Macauley Bonne headed a controversial winner as Ipswich secured a 1-0 victory at Lincoln to ease the pressure on manager Paul Cook.

The only goal arrived on the half-hour mark for the Tractor Boys, who went on to seal their first Sky Bet League One victory of the season.

Following a cross from the left, the former Imps loanee appeared to shove TJ Eyoma as he powered the ball beyond Josh Griffiths, but the goal was allowed to stand, leaving Lincoln furious.

Buoyed by the goal, Ipswich enjoyed their best spell of the game and Wes Burns shot just over from a tight angle.

City almost equalised just before the break when, after a slick move, Lewis Fiorini fired inches wide, with half the crowd briefly thinking he had scored.

At half-time, Lincoln manager Michael Appleton boss confronted referee Benjamin Speedie to protest about the goal and was promptly booked by the official.

The Imps dominated the second half but failed to create clear-cut chances as the visitors defended stoutly.

It was Ipswich who went closest to scoring again with Scott Fraser forcing Griffiths into a wonderful save.