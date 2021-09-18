Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021
Sport

Ipswich claim first win of season at Lincoln

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.28pm
Ipswich manager Paul Cook (Nigel French/PA)
Ipswich manager Paul Cook (Nigel French/PA)

Macauley Bonne headed a controversial winner as Ipswich secured a 1-0 victory at Lincoln to ease the pressure on manager Paul Cook.

The only goal arrived on the half-hour mark for the Tractor Boys, who went on to seal their first Sky Bet League One victory of the season.

Following a cross from the left, the former Imps loanee appeared to shove TJ Eyoma as he powered the ball beyond Josh Griffiths, but the goal was allowed to stand, leaving Lincoln furious.

Buoyed by the goal, Ipswich enjoyed their best spell of the game and Wes Burns shot just over from a tight angle.

City almost equalised just before the break when, after a slick move, Lewis Fiorini fired inches wide, with half the crowd briefly thinking he had scored.

At half-time, Lincoln manager Michael Appleton boss confronted referee Benjamin Speedie to protest about the goal and was promptly booked by the official.

The Imps dominated the second half but failed to create clear-cut chances as the visitors defended stoutly.

It was Ipswich who went closest to scoring again with Scott Fraser forcing Griffiths into a wonderful save.

