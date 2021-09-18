Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Ironside on target as Cambridge heap more misery on faltering Portsmouth

By Press Association
September 18 2021, 5.29pm
Joe Ironside put Cambridge on their way to a win at Portsmouth (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Joe Ironside scored his fifth goal of the season to help Cambridge to a 2-1 win over faltering Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Liam O’Neil was also on target as the U’s condemned Pompey to a third straight league defeat, with Ronan Curtis replying late on for the hosts.

Portsmouth handed a debut to Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez and dominated possession in the first half without creating any clear-cut chances.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play seven minutes before half-time.

Shilow Tracey combined neatly with George Williams whose sweet cross was headed across goal and into the far corner by Ironside.

Former Pompey youngster Adam May also saw a 30-yard effort saved by Gavin Bazunu.

O’Neil volleyed Cambridge into a 2-0 lead with 21 minutes remaining after Pompey failed to deal with a corner.

Curtis gave Danny Cowley’s men hope in the 76th minute with a fiercely struck shot from an acute angle but Cambridge held firm.

