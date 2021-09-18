Joe Ironside on target as Cambridge heap more misery on faltering Portsmouth

Joe Ironside scored his fifth goal of the season to help Cambridge to a 2-1 win over faltering Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Liam O’Neil was also on target as the U’s condemned Pompey to a third straight league defeat, with Ronan Curtis replying late on for the hosts.

Portsmouth handed a debut to Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez and dominated possession in the first half without creating any clear-cut chances.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play seven minutes before half-time.

Shilow Tracey combined neatly with George Williams whose sweet cross was headed across goal and into the far corner by Ironside.

Former Pompey youngster Adam May also saw a 30-yard effort saved by Gavin Bazunu.

O’Neil volleyed Cambridge into a 2-0 lead with 21 minutes remaining after Pompey failed to deal with a corner.

Curtis gave Danny Cowley’s men hope in the 76th minute with a fiercely struck shot from an acute angle but Cambridge held firm.